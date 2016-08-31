KU announces B.A. Part 2, both Parts External Exams 2015 results

KARACHI: The Controller Examinations of Karachi University (KU), Prof. Dr. Arshad Azmi, on Wednesday notified the results of B.A. Part two and Both Parts External Annual Examinations 2015.



Fatima secured first position with 775 marks, Ushbah Sahar remained second with 756 marks while Sadia got third position with 755marks.

In all, 6,708 candidates appeared in the exams in which 547candidates secured first division, 2,037 got second while 05 candidates secured third division. 4117 candidates failed the exams. The pass percentage was 38.63 %.