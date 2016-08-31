JI to join opposition’s protest on public issue in future too: Baloch

LAHORE: Secretary General (SG), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the JI had been joining the Opposition protests on public issues in the past and would do the same even in future.



Addressing corner meetings in the city in connection with the JI Corruption Free Pakistan movement, Liaqat Baloch said that the opposition parties would have to decide a common line of action for safeguarding the rights of the people. He said the masses desired end to corruption and equitable distribution of the country’s resources.

He said the masses would have to support honest and sincere leadership for building Pakistan as a model Islamic, welfare state on the pattern of the state of Madina. He said the present rulers were denying the masse basic education, health facilities and even the light of living.

Liaqat Baloch said that the people of Karachi had been misled on ethnic basis and the slogan of Mohajirism and the port city had been hostage to the forces of extortion and target killing.

However, he said that Altaf Husain and his group had been fully exposed for their enmity to the state and the people of Karachi would soon be free from the clutches of Altaf Husain and his gang.