Indian forces attack journalist’s house in Srinagar

By Published: Aug 31 2016 12:11 PM
Indian-forces

ISLAMABAD: The personnel of Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force attacked and damaged the house of a senior photojournalist and harassed the inmates in Srinagar.

The armed personnel barged into the house of photojournalist, Danish Ismail, in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo in Srinagar and ransacked the house besides abusing and harassing the inmates including his wife and daughter, KMSreported.  “I was not at home when forces attacked my house. The forces’ personnel threw stones at my house and also damaged my car. It was a joint team of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force. My wife fainted,” said Danish. He said that his daughter was shivering due to the fear. “I took my daughter to hospital for treatment, she is still shivering out of fear,” Danish said.

He said that a police officer had warned him not to cover protests in Batamaloo.

Reports said that policemen misbehaved with photographers and hurled abuses at them in the area.

“We went to the area to do our professional duties, but policemen misbehaved with us. Some policemen also tried to hurl rocks at us. It was a terrifying situation,” a group of photographers told media.

Kashmir Press Photographers Association in a statement strongly condemned the attack on Danish’s house and the misbehaviour of armed personnel with the photographers.

Aijaz Ahmad Dar, a video journalist, was injured whilecovering protests in Wathoo village of Shopian in South Kashmir, the other day.

