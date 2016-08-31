 Explosive smuggling bid foiled, one held in Wah Cantt | Jasarat Newspaper English

Explosive smuggling bid foiled, one held in Wah Cantt

By Published: Aug 31 2016 8:11 PM
Wah-Cantt-Map

WAH CANTT: Police nabbed an outlaw and foiled a bid to smuggle explosive from Punjab to Hazara.

Sub divisional Police officer (DSPO) Sajid Gondal told newsmen here that police intercepted a car on Taxila-Hattar road and during search recovered 10 detonators, 4 explosive sticks and 12 feet long safety fuse wire and arrested one man identified as Ahmed Muneer.

He said that accused has confessed to smuggle the explosive from Punjab to Hazara.

A case has been registered against the accused under explosives act and started further investigation.

