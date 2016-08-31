Earthquake jolts parts of China, Pakistan

Earthquake tremors jolted parts of China and Pakistan early Wednesday morning.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad and adjoining areas. According to the Met Department, the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale and while the focal depth was 10 kilometres, its epicenter was China’s Sichuan area.

Following tremors, many evacuated their homes and buildings amid fears of further shocks. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported thus far.