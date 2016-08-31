 Earthquake jolts parts of China, Pakistan | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Polling underway for by-elections for NA-63 Jhelum and PP-232 Vehari
        |
Djokovic, Nadal eye US Open third round
        |
Five dead in Gwadar bus, truck collision
        |
Tokyo stocks open higher as weaker yen offsets Wall Street loss
        |
Indian forces attack journalist’s house in Srinagar
        |
Balotelli to have medical at Nice
        |
Obama cuts sentences of 111 inmates
        |
Earthquake jolts parts of China, Pakistan
        |
N.Korea executes vice premier for education: Seoul
        |
Apple on firm financial footing as EU tax bill hits
        |
SpaceX to launch satellite by reusing rocket
        |
Dollar holds gains on Fed rate hike bets
        |
CJP takes suo moto notice of Quetta attack
        |
Trump to visit Mexico Wednesday, meet its president

Earthquake jolts parts of China, Pakistan

By Published: Aug 31 2016 9:22 AM
earthquake

Earthquake tremors jolted parts of China and Pakistan early Wednesday morning.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad and adjoining areas. According to the Met Department, the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale and while the focal depth was 10 kilometres, its epicenter was China’s Sichuan area.

Youth trained to respond to emergencies

Following tremors, many evacuated their homes and buildings amid fears of further shocks. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported thus far.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>