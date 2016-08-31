 CM Sindh chairs Apex committee meeting | Jasarat Newspaper English

CM Sindh chairs Apex committee meeting

By Published: Aug 31 2016 12:38 PM
murad-ali-shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has chaired the first Apex committee meeting at the chief minister house since assuming office.

The meeting being attended by Governor Sindh Dr. Ishrat Ul Ebad, Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar, Chief Secretary Siddiqui Memon, Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro, Moula Bux Chandio, Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Maj. General Bilal Akbar, IGP Sindh A.D Khwaja, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi and others will take stock of the law and order situation and will review progress reports.

The meeting will also discuss the implementation of the National Action Plan and will review the situation after the 22nd August incident in detail.

