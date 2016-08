Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali has taken a suo moto notice of Quetta attack and adjoined the hearing till September 20.

As per details, former CJP Iftikhar Ahmed Chaudhry and others had written letter to Anwar Zaheer Jamali to take suo moto notice of Quetta massacre.

Sources said the court has accepted the plea and taken the suo moto notice of the attack which left over 70 people killed mostly lawyers.