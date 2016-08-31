Balotelli to have medical at Nice

NICE: Liverpool’s outcast Italian striker Mario Balotelli was to have a medical at French side Nice on Wednesday amid transfer deadline day talks between the clubs, l’Equipe newspaper reported.

The 26-year-old could be sold or loaned to Nice, the report said. Once one of the biggest hopes in Europe, Balotelli has not played for Italy since the 2014 World Cup and has been told he is not wanted by Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp.

A Nice official told l’Equipe no agreement had been reached and that the medical was “to save time” if an accord could be found.