ATC sends 44 MQM workers to prison

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday sent to prison 44 Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers, including three party leaders, on judicial remand over alleged involvement in attack on media houses in Karachi on August 22 and charges of treason and terrorism.



MQM leaders Shahid Pasha, Qamar Mansoor and MNA Kanwar Naveed as well as three women were among the 44 suspects presented in the court.

The court ordered investigative officer to present a challan within 14 days.

MQM leader Qamar Mansoor appealed that he was not taken to hospital despite court orders. He said he was ill and was being made to sit on the ground and requested that the court instructs prison authorities to take note of the matter.

The court, in response, asked Qamar Mansoor for a written request after which it would issue the order.