Govt firm on registration of seminaries: Maula Bukhsh

KARACHI: Following the meeting, Adviser to the chief minister on information Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that religious madrassas would be registered, adding that the decision is irrevocable. Chandio said that the reservations of the political parties would be mitigated.



He added that illegal offices built on the government’s land in Karachi have been demolished action will be taken if someone abuses the country.

The provincial minister said that a decision has been taken to modify the registration process for number plates of vehicles.

In the meeting, DG Rangers Maj. General Bilal Akbar briefed the apex committee on the progress made in the metropolis since September 2013 when the Karachi operation was launched.