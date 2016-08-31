 Action will be taken if someone abuses the country: Maula Bux Chandio | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Ayaz Sadiq writes letters to speakers of 196 Parliaments
        |
ATC sends 44 MQM workers to prison
        |
Cabinet approves PM’s SDG programme, SAARC vehicles agreement
        |
No danger to country, system, CPEC: Ahsan
        |
Indian forces attack journalist’s house in Srinagar
        |
Thousands attend rallies across occupied Kashmir
        |
Govt firm on registration of seminaries: Maula Bukhsh
        |
CJP takes suo moto notice of Quetta attack
        |
Five dead in Gwadar bus, truck collision
        |
Djokovic, Nadal eye US Open third round
        |
At least 16 dead in Tunisia road accident
        |
Obama cuts sentences of 111 inmates
        |
PCB likely to remove Azhar from captaincy
        |
Balotelli to have medical at Nice

Govt firm on registration of seminaries: Maula Bukhsh

By Published: Aug 31 2016 6:19 PM
Maula-Bux-Chandio

KARACHI: Following the meeting, Adviser to the chief minister on information Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that religious madrassas would be registered, adding that the decision is irrevocable. Chandio said that the reservations of the political parties would be mitigated.

He added that illegal offices built on the government’s land in Karachi have been demolished action will be taken if someone abuses the country.

The provincial minister said that a decision has been taken to modify the registration process for number plates of vehicles.

In the meeting, DG Rangers Maj. General Bilal Akbar briefed the apex committee on the progress made in the metropolis since September 2013 when the Karachi operation was launched.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>