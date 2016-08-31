6th Interiors Pakistan exhibition from November 25

ISLAMABAD: After holding a series of five consecutive successful mega furniture exhibitions, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) announced its 3-day 6th Interiors Pakistan exhibition at Expo Center Lahore from November 25, 2016.



Chief Executive of PFC, Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq in a statement issued here on Wednesday said the essence of these exhibitions was promoting the furniture and associated products made in Pakistan at local and international level.

The council expects that more than 50 leading companies and interior designers will display their products while as many as 200,000 to 250,000 people to visit this mega exhibition.

Interior’s Pakistan is a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance the possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan.

The Pakistan furniture industry has a great potential in future and the council predicts that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan will highlight the skill and talent in the country.

This exhibition will also provide the younger designers and architectsto see the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

Talking about the philosophy behind these exhibitions, MianKashif Ashfaq said “The vision behind Interiors Pakistan is to create a space for furniture display and promotion across the country.

The national exhibitions groom local producers to access the international markets and increase their potential markets,” adding this exhibition will also provide the younger designers and architects to study the market trends.

He said the Pakistan furniture industry has the potential to be a substantial one at multiple levels as it can contribute significantly to the GDP and employ numerous people with varying skills in specialist furniture.

Despite its contribution to the Pakistani economy, furniture manufacturing suffers from lack of recognition at a political level, a concern PFC is addressing.

“PFC is also continuing its work to develop a Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter international market,” however, he said it requires concerted efforts to ensure that raw material is available, skills are taught and quality control is achieved.

Pakistani craftsmen have the skill to create exquisite bespoke pieces but standardizing that production to meet the requirements of international markets requires input from the Pakistan Furniture Council.

Pakistan’s wood industry is well developed and captures 95 per cent of the country’s total market for furniture.

The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture with Chiniot, Gujrat, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi being important centres. The market is divided into home use and contract markets, constituting supplies to hotels, restaurants, offices and public facilities.

PFC and ChenOne Chief Executive said Pakistan imported furniture worth of Rs1.69 billion in 2015-16, which is a mere consumption of our hard earned foreign exchange.

Furthermore, import of furniture items could create a viable threat ofunemployment in local furniture industry.

He said more than 80 percent of the furniture demand in the country is met by the Chinioti furniture. This industry, combined with the handicraft industry, is employing about 50,000 people.

“If local industry expands, new opportunities of employment would be generated,” he added.

He also demanded immediate imposition of ban on import of furniture to provide new lease of life to this industry as well as fully exploit its potential for earning foreign exchange.

Chiniot in Pakistan is well known for its beautiful wood carved furniture and brass inlays. It is no surprise, therefore, that the city alone meets 80 percent of furniture demand in the country, with several medium and large scale industrial units operative, the wooden furniture industry in Gujrat also produces world class furniture with immaculate finish.