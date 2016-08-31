 39 criminals arrested during Lahore crackdowns | Jasarat Newspaper English

39 criminals arrested during Lahore crackdowns

By Published: Aug 31 2016 8:13 PM
Arrested

LAHORE: Lahore police conducted raids in differnt areas of the city in connection with the National Action Plan and arrested 18 proclaimed offenders and 21 drug peddlers, besides recovery of charas and liquor worth millions of rupees.

During crackdown, the police recovered four repeaters, three rifles, three pump action, 19 pistols/ mousers and hundreds of bullets from the 18 proclaimed offenders.

The police recovered 13-kg charas, 220 bottles of liqour and 160 litre of desi liquor from the possession of 21 drug-peddlers. Meanwhile, the police also conducted raids on dacoit and theif gangs and arrested 15 members of eight gangs.

The police also recovered four motorcycles, 23 mobile phones and other precious things.

