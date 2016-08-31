19 outlaws among 59 outlaws arrested

PESHAWAR: City police has arrested 59 outlaws including 19 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) during raids conducted in various areas of City, Cantonment and Rural Circle police stations.



According to police here Wednesday, 59 outlaws including 19 POs were arrested during the raids conducted on the directives of SSP Operations.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition including three rifles, two Kalashnikovs, one repeater shotgun and eighteen pistols from the possession of the arrested.

Meanwhile 18 motorcyclists were nabbed from areas of the city for pillion riding. Cases have registered against the arrested in relative police stations.