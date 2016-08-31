 19 outlaws among 59 outlaws arrested | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Ayaz Sadiq writes letters to speakers of 196 Parliaments
        |
ATC sends 44 MQM workers to prison
        |
Cabinet approves PM’s SDG programme, SAARC vehicles agreement
        |
No danger to country, system, CPEC: Ahsan
        |
Indian forces attack journalist’s house in Srinagar
        |
Thousands attend rallies across occupied Kashmir
        |
Govt firm on registration of seminaries: Maula Bukhsh
        |
CJP takes suo moto notice of Quetta attack
        |
Five dead in Gwadar bus, truck collision
        |
Djokovic, Nadal eye US Open third round
        |
At least 16 dead in Tunisia road accident
        |
Obama cuts sentences of 111 inmates
        |
PCB likely to remove Azhar from captaincy
        |
Balotelli to have medical at Nice
        |
CM Sindh chairs Apex committee meeting

19 outlaws among 59 outlaws arrested

By Published: Aug 31 2016 7:54 PM
Arrested

PESHAWAR: City police has arrested 59 outlaws including 19 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) during raids conducted in various areas of City, Cantonment and Rural Circle police stations.

According to police here Wednesday, 59 outlaws including 19 POs were arrested during the raids conducted on the directives of SSP Operations.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition including three rifles, two Kalashnikovs, one repeater shotgun and eighteen pistols from the possession of the arrested.

Meanwhile 18 motorcyclists were nabbed from areas of the city for pillion riding. Cases have registered against the arrested in relative police stations.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>