 Waseem Akhtar takes oath as Karachi Mayor | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Waseem Akhtar takes oath as Karachi Mayor
        |
SC upholds death sentence of Bangladeshi JI leader Mir Quasem Ali
        |
Plea to bar Karachi Mayor from taking oath rejected
        |
ECP issues notification of victorious candidates
        |
More than 30 int’l players to participate Pakistan’s Hockey League
        |
Murray, Serena swing into action at US Open on Tuesday
        |
Rooney remains England captain: Allardyce
        |
Tokyo shares open lower despite Wall Street gains
        |
Dollar rises following uptick in US consumer spending
        |
Commander Iraqi Navy visits Pak Navy headquarters
        |
UN expert calls for prioritizing human rights for a peaceful new Myanmar
        |
Oil edges back in Asia after sharp losses

Akhtar, Vohra take oath as Karachi Mayor, Deputy Mayor

By Published: Aug 30 2016 1:13 PM
Wasim-Akhtar-

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders, Waseem Akhtar and Arshad Vohra taken oath as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of the mega city here on Tuesday.

As per details, the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar was held at Polo Ground as he reached the venue following issuance of production order by court.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement, led by Dr Farooq Sattar stated that an official notification was to be issued on August 29 but delay by the authorities was concerning.

However, the ECP issued notifications of all the victorious chairmen and vice-chairmen in different general councils along with those of deputy mayor and the mayor around an hour before the ceremony.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>