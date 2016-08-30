Akhtar, Vohra take oath as Karachi Mayor, Deputy Mayor

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders, Waseem Akhtar and Arshad Vohra taken oath as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of the mega city here on Tuesday.

As per details, the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar was held at Polo Ground as he reached the venue following issuance of production order by court.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement, led by Dr Farooq Sattar stated that an official notification was to be issued on August 29 but delay by the authorities was concerning.

However, the ECP issued notifications of all the victorious chairmen and vice-chairmen in different general councils along with those of deputy mayor and the mayor around an hour before the ceremony.