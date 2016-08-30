Two killed, one injured in accidents
SARGODHA: Two persons were killed while another injured in separate accidents in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.
Police sources said that Ahmad Khan of village Salm was heading towards Bhalwal on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist Nasr Hayat collided with him near Chak 6-ML.As a result, Ahmad Khan died on the spot while Nasr Hayat received injuries.
In another accident, a speeding loader Hyundai hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Sibtain (22) at Bhalwal road near Ajnala and fled.
The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.