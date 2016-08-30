 Two killed, one injured in accidents | Jasarat Newspaper English

Two killed, one injured in accidents

By Published: Aug 30 2016 2:07 PM
sahiwal-accident

SARGODHA: Two persons were killed while another injured in separate accidents in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Ahmad Khan of village Salm was heading towards Bhalwal on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist Nasr Hayat collided with him near Chak 6-ML.As a result, Ahmad Khan died on the spot while Nasr Hayat received injuries.

In another accident, a speeding loader Hyundai hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Sibtain (22) at Bhalwal road near Ajnala and fled.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

