Turkish, Kurdish forces in Syria agree to ‘stop shooting at each other': US official

By Published: Aug 30 2016 8:26 PM
Syria-War

WASHINGTON: Turkish and Kurdish forces in northern Syria have reached a “loose agreement” to stop fighting each other, a US defense official told AFP on Tuesday.

“In the last several hours, we have received assurance that all parties involved are going to stop shooting at each other and focus on the ISIL threat,” said Colonel John Thomas, Central Command spokesman, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

“It’s a loose agreement for at least the next couple of days and we are hoping that will solidify.”

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>