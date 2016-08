TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened modestly lower on Tuesday following a jump the previous day, despite a positive lead from Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.28 percent, or 46.51 points, to 16,690.98 in opening deals, while the broader Topix index of all first-section shares lost 0.24 percent, or 3.15 points, to 1,310.09.