 Sindh CM calls on Khawaja Asif | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Waseem Akhtar takes oath as Karachi Mayor
        |
SC upholds death sentence of Bangladeshi JI leader Mir Quasem Ali
        |
Ehtasab March: PTI invites PPP
        |
Plea to bar Karachi Mayor from taking oath rejected
        |
ECP issues notification of victorious candidates
        |
More than 30 int’l players to participate Pakistan’s Hockey League
        |
FO terms report about Washington letter against Pak Ambassador as baseless and incorrect
        |
Murray, Serena swing into action at US Open on Tuesday
        |
Rooney remains England captain: Allardyce
        |
Tokyo shares open lower despite Wall Street gains
        |
Dollar rises following uptick in US consumer spending
        |
Commander Iraqi Navy visits Pak Navy headquarters
        |
UN expert calls for prioritizing human rights for a peaceful new Myanmar
        |
Oil edges back in Asia after sharp losses

Sindh CM calls on Khawaja Asif

By Published: Aug 30 2016 3:15 PM
CM-Sindg

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has called on Water and Power Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in the capital on Tuesday, where they discussed Sindh’s energy situation and reviewed the province’s share in electricity arrears.

As per details, Murad and Khawaja discussed load shedding in Sindh in the meeting. The minister of Water and Power said the problem would be addressed soon.

He added that the load shedding situation was improving with time and the power infrastructure in Pakistan badly needed an upgrade.

Khawaja Asif said that an agreement over electricity arrears would be reached soon.

CM Murad Ali Shah, talking to the media after the meeting, said that the Sindh government and Ministry of Water and Power had agreed on many points and the arrears would be resolved soon.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>