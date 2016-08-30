Sindh CM calls on Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has called on Water and Power Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in the capital on Tuesday, where they discussed Sindh’s energy situation and reviewed the province’s share in electricity arrears.

As per details, Murad and Khawaja discussed load shedding in Sindh in the meeting. The minister of Water and Power said the problem would be addressed soon.

He added that the load shedding situation was improving with time and the power infrastructure in Pakistan badly needed an upgrade.

Khawaja Asif said that an agreement over electricity arrears would be reached soon.

CM Murad Ali Shah, talking to the media after the meeting, said that the Sindh government and Ministry of Water and Power had agreed on many points and the arrears would be resolved soon.