SC upholds death sentence of Bangladeshi JI leader Mir Quasem Ali

By Published: Aug 30 2016 10:06 AM
mir-qasim

Bangladesh’s top court on Tuesday rejected a final appeal by Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh leader against a death sentence over support of Pakistan during 1971.

The senior JI leader Mir Quasem Ali, 63 was trialed by controversial tribunal formed by India backed Bangladesh government in the name of 1971 war crimes.

Quasem Ali could be hanged at any time.

In March, the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty for Mir Quasem Ali, a media tycoon and key financier of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, for murder, confinement, torture and incitement to religious hatred during the war to separate from Pakistan.

The war crimes tribunal set up by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2010 has sparked violence and drawn criticism from opposition politicians, including leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, who say it is victimising her political opponents. The government denies the accusations.

