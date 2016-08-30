 SC adjourns suo-moto case regarding illegal transplantation of human organs | Jasarat Newspaper English

By Published: Aug 30 2016 7:50 PM
SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the suo-moto case regarding illegal transplantation of human organs till first week of October.

The division bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali and Justice Qazi Faiz Essa heard the case and issued notices to respondents on application filed by Al-Syed Hospital Rawalpindi against law enforcing institutions for harassing hospital administration on the name of court orders.

The chief justice remarked that the court had not issued any order for taking action against anyone.

Advocate Aslam Khaki counsel for Al-Syed Hospital appeared before the court and alleged that police and other investigation agencies were harassing his client.

He said that police was harassing his client on the name of court orders.

He pleaded the court to issue orders for stoppage of investigation by police and other investigation institutions. On which the chief justice remarked that neither the court issued orders for investigation nor it would issue orders for stoppage of any investigation.

Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali remarked that the court had sought report from the government over applications against alleged illegal transplantation of human organs in the country but we had not issued any order for investigation against anyone.

Later, the court on the application of Al-Syed Hospital issued notices to Shifa International Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore and Dr. Adeeb Rizvi and adjourned hearing of the case till first week of October.

