 Samsung to build electric car battery plant in Hungary | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Balochistan can’t be ruled by force: Sirajul Haq
        |
SC upholds death sentence of Bangladeshi JI leader Mir Quasem Ali
        |
Interior Ministry sends reference to British govt against Altaf
        |
Plea to bar Karachi Mayor from taking oath rejected
        |
ECP issues notification of victorious candidates
        |
More than 30 int’l players to participate Pakistan’s Hockey League
        |
FO terms report about Washington letter against Pak Ambassador as baseless and incorrect
        |
Imran Khan announces rally in Karachi on Defence Day
        |
Rooney remains England captain: Allardyce
        |
Tokyo shares open lower despite Wall Street gains
        |
Dollar rises following uptick in US consumer spending
        |
Commander Iraqi Navy visits Pak Navy headquarters
        |
UN expert calls for prioritizing human rights for a peaceful new Myanmar
        |
Oil edges back in Asia after sharp losses

Samsung to build electric car battery plant in Hungary

By Published: Aug 30 2016 8:17 PM
Samsung-Logo

BUDAPEST: South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI said Tuesday it will build an electric car battery plant in Hungary as it expects “explosive growth” in the sales of electric vehicles on the continent.

The firm, an affiliate of the world’s top smartphone maker Samsung Electronics, counts BMW, Volkswagen, Jaguar, and Land Rover among its European clients.

The company said it will invest 100 billion forints (325 million euros) in the construction of the plant in the small town of God, 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of the capital Budapest.

The factory is expected to be fully operational by 2018 and produce batteries to power 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) a year, Samsung SDI vice-president Jung Se-woong said in a joint press statement with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest.

“In the near future, explosive growth in sales of electric vehicles is expected. This is why the company is making great efforts to boost its European manufacturing, it wants to strengthen its presence on the continent,” Jung said.

The factory will create 600 jobs, Szijjarto added.

Big car makers like BMW have made electric cars a strong focus of their development strategy.

Earlier this summer, Samsung SDI announced it would invest 408 million euros in the China’s leading electric car maker BYD, co-owend by Americain billionaire Warren Buffet.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>