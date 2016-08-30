 Rooney remains England captain: Allardyce | Jasarat Newspaper English

Rooney remains England captain: Allardyce

By Published: Aug 30 2016 9:28 AM
Rooney

BURTON-ON-TRENT: Wayne Rooney will remain England captain national team coach Sam Allardyce confirmed on Monday.

The 30-year-old — who was criticised over his performances when he skippered England at the Euro 2016 finals — should lead out England for the first time under Allardyce in Sunday’s match against Slovakia.

“Wayne has been an excellent captain for England and the manner in which he has fulfilled the role made it an easy decision for me to ask him to continue,” Allardyce told TheFA.com.

“Wayne’s record speaks for itself.He is the most senior member of the squad and he is hugely respected by his peers.

“All of these factors point towards him being the right choice to lead the team.”

