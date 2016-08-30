 Putin to visit Japan in December: Kremlin | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Balochistan can’t be ruled by force: Sirajul Haq
        |
SC upholds death sentence of Bangladeshi JI leader Mir Quasem Ali
        |
Interior Ministry sends reference to British govt against Altaf
        |
Plea to bar Karachi Mayor from taking oath rejected
        |
ECP issues notification of victorious candidates
        |
More than 30 int’l players to participate Pakistan’s Hockey League
        |
FO terms report about Washington letter against Pak Ambassador as baseless and incorrect
        |
Imran Khan announces rally in Karachi on Defence Day
        |
Rooney remains England captain: Allardyce
        |
Tokyo shares open lower despite Wall Street gains
        |
Dollar rises following uptick in US consumer spending
        |
Commander Iraqi Navy visits Pak Navy headquarters
        |
UN expert calls for prioritizing human rights for a peaceful new Myanmar
        |
Oil edges back in Asia after sharp losses

Putin to visit Japan in December: Kremlin

By Published: Aug 30 2016 8:23 PM
Putin-1

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin will visit Japan in December as Moscow and Tokyo strive to ease lingering tensions over disputed islands, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“Vladimir Putin’s long-delayed visit to Japan will take place in December,” Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. “The time and date have already been agreed to, but we will announce them with the approval of the Japanese side.”

Tokyo-Moscow relations are hamstrung by a row dating back to the end of World War II when Soviet troops seized the four southernmost islands in the Pacific Kuril chain, known as the Northern Territories in Japan.

The tensions have prevented the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending wartime hostilities, hindering trade and investment ties.

Putin — who last visited Japan in 2005 — is set to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday on the sidelines of an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

Abe made a visit to Russia in May and the Kremlin has been mooting a possible return trip by Putin before the end of the year as both sides look to rekindle talks aimed at resolving the territorial dispute.

Tokyo is closely allied with Washington and has slapped sanctions against Moscow over its annexation of Crimea and the unrest in Ukraine.

Over the years leaders from the two nations have tried to make headway on resolving their lingering dispute but a solution has proved elusive, and still looks some way off.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>