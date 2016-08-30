 Plea to bar Karachi Mayor from taking oath rejected | Jasarat Newspaper English

Plea to bar Karachi Mayor from taking oath rejected

By Published: Aug 30 2016 12:25 PM
sindh-high-court

KARACHI: Sindh High court has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda plea to bar Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Wasim Akhtar from taking oath as Karachi Mayor.

Vawda made Wasim Akhtar and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as co-petitioners in his application and adopted the stance that Wasim Akhtar has been involved in over 30 cases including the one regarding May 12 riots, rebellion, terrorism, facilitation and others.

The hearing of Vawda’s application took place on Tuesday which was rejected.

The court ruled that Wasim hasn’t been fined in the cases.

