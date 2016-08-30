 Nuclear capability biggest power of Pakistan: Liaqat Baloch | Jasarat Newspaper English

Nuclear capability biggest power of Pakistan: Liaqat Baloch

By Published: Aug 30 2016 9:25 PM
Liaqat-Baloch-2

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch, on Tuesday said nuclear capability was biggest power for security of Pakistan. He urged an independent and sovereign interior, foreign and economic policies were inevitable for the stability of the country.

Liaqat Baloch said there was strong need for uniting the masses to get rid of the corrupt rulers and system based on injustice and exploitation.

He was addressing gathering of the lawyers, political workers and other notables of Lahore’s NA-126 constituency.

While commenting over speculations regarding extension of Army Chief, Baloch said different writers and analysts spread confusion over the constitutional and legal procedure which mentioned appointment of new Army Chief after three years.

Baloch said it was an admitted fact that General Raheel Sharif has raised the image and respect of the Pakistani Armed Forces to new heights. He added confidence of the nation has been restored in its armed forces. He said institutions were always strengthened through implementation on the rules and regulations.

