Murray, Serena swing into action at US Open on Tuesday

NEW YORK: Serena Williams launches yet another bid for Grand Slam history on Tuesday, part of a blockbuster second night of the US Open that also features men’s second seed Andy Murray.

Williams, in search of a seventh US Open crown, opens the action under the floodlights on Arthur Ashe Stadium Court against Russian veteran Ekaterina Makarova.

The US superstar is seeking to add a second major title of 2016 to the Wimbledon crown she won in July. Her 23rd Grand Slam singles triumph would break the Open Era record she shares with Steffi Graf.

Hindered since Wimbledon by inflammation in her right shoulder, Williams needs a strong run in Flushing Meadows if she’s to break Graf’s 25-year-old record for consecutive weeks at world number one.

While Williams has struggled since beating Angelique Kerber in the

Wimbledon final, Murray has gone from strength to strength since capturing his second title at the All England Club.

Fresh from a successful defence of his Olympic gold in Rio, Murray tackles Czech Lukas Rosol.

Murray has played down expectations the match could be a repeat of his last stormy meeting with Rosol in the quarter-finals at Munich in 2015.