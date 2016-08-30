 Interior Ministry sends reference to British government againstMQM chief Altaf Hussain | Jasarat Newspaper English

Interior Ministry sends reference to British govt against Altaf

By Published: Aug 30 2016 6:00 PM
1-INTERIOR-MINISTRY

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Tuesday sent a reference to British government against MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

According to the spokesperson, the British government was provided evidence of anti-state activities of the MQM founder Altaf Hussain, where he inciting public for violence.

The reference stated that the MQM founder has not only violated Pakistani regulations but also British and international laws. It was demanded legal action against Altaf Hussain and others involved in inciting people for spreading violence and deteriorating peace situation in Pakistan.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>