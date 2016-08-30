 Imran Khan announces rally in Karachi on Defence Day | Jasarat Newspaper English

Imran Khan announces rally in Karachi on Defence Day

By Published: Aug 30 2016 7:21 PM
PTI-jalsa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to hold public meeting on September 06 in Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan.

PTI leadership made the announcement post meeting of PTI Sindh officials with Imran Khan in Islamabad here on Tuesday.

However, the PTI chief will attend the public event entitled “Pakistan Zindabad Rally” to be organised at Nishtar Park on Defence Day of Pakistan.

