FO terms report about Washington letter against Pak Ambassador as baseless and incorrect

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministry in Islamabad has described as completely incorrect and baseless a news published today (Tuesday) in a local daily regarding a letter of displeasure from the White House to Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington.

A statement by the foreign office issued here Tuesday said “No such letter from the White House has been received either in our Mission in Washington or this Ministry”. It described the report nothing but a figment of the Reporter’s own imagination.

The statement said it is unethical on the part of the Reporter, based in Washington, to have filed a baseless story without verifying its authenticity.