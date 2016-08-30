 Five dead in Shabaab suicide car bomb at Somalia hotel | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Balochistan can’t be ruled by force: Sirajul Haq
        |
SC upholds death sentence of Bangladeshi JI leader Mir Quasem Ali
        |
Interior Ministry sends reference to British govt against Altaf
        |
Plea to bar Karachi Mayor from taking oath rejected
        |
ECP issues notification of victorious candidates
        |
More than 30 int’l players to participate Pakistan’s Hockey League
        |
FO terms report about Washington letter against Pak Ambassador as baseless and incorrect
        |
Imran Khan announces rally in Karachi on Defence Day
        |
Rooney remains England captain: Allardyce
        |
Tokyo shares open lower despite Wall Street gains
        |
Dollar rises following uptick in US consumer spending
        |
Commander Iraqi Navy visits Pak Navy headquarters
        |
UN expert calls for prioritizing human rights for a peaceful new Myanmar
        |
Oil edges back in Asia after sharp losses

Five dead in Shabaab suicide car bomb at Somalia hotel

By Published: Aug 30 2016 8:29 PM
Somalia-hotel-blast

MOGADISHU: At least five people were killed and 28 injured when jihadists exploded a suicide car bomb outside a popular hotel close to the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.

“We have confirmed five people killed including security guards”, police officer Mohamed Abdulkadir said.

He said the vehicle rammed through a checkpoint and was fired on by security forces before it exploded outside the SYL hotel.

The hotel is situated close to the main entrance to the Villa Somalia government complex that includes the presidential palace, ministry buildings and residences.

“The blast was very huge but thanks to God the number of casualties is less than the devastation suggests,” Abdulkadir said.

“We have received 28 people who were wounded in the blast,” said Mohamed Yusuf, director of the city’s main Medina hospital.

A witness described seeing a large blast and a thick plume of smoke that rose high into the air.

“I saw a car speeding towards the area and huge smoke and fire went up in the sky,” said Elmi Ahmed.

An AFP journalist at the scene described widespread damage to buildings in the area. The blast left a crater in the road, nearby walls collapsed and debris scattered across the usually busy carriageway.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>