England win toss, invite Pakistan to field

England have won the toss and elected to bat first in third One Day International (ODI) being played at Nottingham on Tuesday.



The Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali said he would have bat first anyway if he’d won the toss.

Pakistan bowling first at Nottingham and have made one change in the team. Muhammad Nawaz replace Imad Waseem.

Azhar says this is amust win game for us. Imad is not fit, that’s why Nawaz is playing for Imad Waseem.

Meanwhile, England team is unchanged.