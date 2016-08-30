England make biggest ever ODI total against Pakistan

NOTTINGHAM: England made biggest ever total of 444 runs in the history of One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan with loss of only three wickets during third match being played at Trent Bridge.

Opening batsman Alex Hales smashed 171 off 122 balls as individual score with outstanding strike rate of 140.14 to break the record of another English batsman Robin Smith who made 167 runs in 1993. However, Jason Roy went back to pavilion on just 15 runs.

Joe Root took the team to next milestone by scoring 85 off 86 balls which later cashed by Jos Buttler and skipper Eoin Morgan who scored 90 off 51 and 57 off 27 respectively.

Newcomer pacer Hasan Ali managed to get two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket. Whereas, Wahab Riaz became the most costly bowler for Green Shirts who provided 110 runs to English batsmen without grabbing a single wicket.

Mohammad Amir gave 72 runs in his 10-over spell while Yasir Shah 48 off 6 overs, Azhar Ali 20 off one over and Shoaib Malik 44 in three overs.

Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bat first in third One Day International (ODI) which was visibly perfect decision for the host team. The Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali said he would have bat first anyway if he’d won the toss.

Pakistan bowling first at Nottingham and have made one change in the team as Muhammad Nawaz replaced Imad Waseem, whereas, English team remained unchanged.

Pakistan squad:

Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz , Yasir Shah, Muhammad Aamir.

England squad:

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes , Jos Buttler, Moin Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid , Liam Plunklett, Mark Wood.