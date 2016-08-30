 Ehtasab March: PTI invites PPP | Jasarat Newspaper English

Ehtasab March: PTI invites PPP

By Published: Aug 30 2016 2:58 PM
shah-mahmood-qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has met with leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah and leader of the opposition in senate Aitzaz Ahsan to discuss panama leaks and current political situation of the country.

As per details, PTI vice chairman met Shah and Aitzaz in opposition leader’s chamber here on Tuesday in Islamabad.

He invited both Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader in PTI’s September 3rd Ehtasab march on behalf of party chairman Imran Khan.

They also discussed various issues including Panama leaks and political situation of the country.

