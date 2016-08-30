ECP issues notification of victorious candidates

KARACHI: The oath-taking ceremony of newly elected mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar is to be held today at 11:00am in Polo Ground after court issued production order directing authorities to shift the arrested mayor from jail to the venue for the ceremony, reported Tuesday.

As per details, Elections commission of Pakistan has issued the notifications of victorious candidates in District West of Karachi.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement, led by Dr Farooq Sattar stated that an official notification was to be issued on August 29 but delay by the authorities was concerning.

However, the ECP issued notifications of all the victorious chairmen and vice-chairmen in different general councils along with those of deputy mayor and the mayor less than an hour before the ceremony.

On the other hand, Faisal Vawda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a plea in Sindh High Court against Akhtar’s oath-taking which will be heard today.

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court to stop Akhtar from assuming charge as the mayor of Karachi.