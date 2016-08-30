 Azadi Train to depart for Hyderabad, Karachi tomorrow | Jasarat Newspaper English

Azadi Train to depart for Hyderabad, Karachi tomorrow

By Published: Aug 30 2016 7:17 PM
QUETTA: Special Azadi Train, after three-day stay at Quetta Railway Station, will depart for Hyderabad and Karachi on Wednesday.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Ali Chachar told APP that during the three-day stay at Quetta Railway Station, a large number of people visited the galleries and cultural floats, adding, nearly two million people visited Azadi Train in the city.

He said Azadi Train according to its schedule would continue its travel to other parts of the country. Azadi Train started its journey on August 11 in connection with Independence Day celebrations, he added.

He said the train will stay for two hours each at railway station of Dadu and Nawabshah, respectively, and later would move to Hyderabad and Karachi.

