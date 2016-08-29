 Yousaf vows providing optimum facilities to private, govt scheme hujjaj | Jasarat Newspaper English

Yousaf vows providing optimum facilities to private, govt scheme hujjaj

By Published: Aug 29 2016 4:35 PM
Sardar-Muhammad-Yousaf

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Monday vowed providing optimum facilities to both the private and government scheme hujjaj with dedication and determination.

Addressing the handing over ceremony of Hajj documents (Visa, Passports,etc) to a group of over 86 intending pilgrims of Private Hajj Scheme, he urged the private hujjaj to take benefit of government Hajj medical mission deployed in Saudi Arabia to serve hujjaj.

He asked private scheme hujjaj to submit their complaints to Hajj Complaint Cell established for the purpose.

Monitoring teams were also deployed to address the complaints of hujjaj forthwith.

He said the month long Pre Hajj flight operation would culminate on September, 5.

He said this year a total of 143,368 Pakistani Hujjaj would perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.A large number of pilgrims have already been reached Saudi Arabia.

Ministry was striving hard to provide facilities to intending pilgrims of both government and private scheme hujjaj.

Pakistani hujjaj were the ambassadors of the country in Saudi Arabia.

He asked private scheme hujjaj to obey the instructions of Saudi government and respect Saudi laws.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Melody Services, a private Hajj Group Organizer (HGO), Wajid Rasool said his group of private scheme hujjaj would leave for Saudi Arabia on September 4.

Arrangements have already been completed in this regard.

