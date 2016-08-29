 Two suspected Indian citizens arrested in Karachi | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
CPEC ‘game-changer’ for Pakistan, ‘fate-changer’ for region: PM
        |
JI leader escapes deadly attack in Lower Dir, two policemen killed
        |
Anti-India protests, strike continued in IOK
        |
Jason Gillespie to leave Yorkshire at end of season
        |
Suicide attack kills 18 in Iraq oasis town: officials
        |
Turkey says to target Syrian Kurdish militia’ if no Euphrates retreat
        |
IS claims Aden attack that killed 60: Amaq agency
        |
Russian Olympians visit Moscow’s airbase in Syria
        |
Eurozone stocks ease in early trading
        |
Doha airport brings in passenger tax
        |
Yousaf vows providing optimum facilities to private, govt scheme hujjaj
        |
PMAS-AAUR to establish department of Climate Change
        |
IS claims Aden attack that killed 60: Amaq agency

Two suspected Indian citizens arrested in Karachi

By Published: Aug 29 2016 7:01 PM
Arrested

KARACHI: Sensitive institutions claimed to have arrested two suspected Indian citizens during raids conducted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Sadar areas of Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan.

It was revealed that the suspects were residing in Karachi since last eight years who was arrested on a tip off. Police said that the arrested persons were identified as Hassan Ahmed who belongs to Ahmedabad city while other was named as Waseem who belongs to Gujrat state.

Police said that Indian passport and documents were also recovered from possession of the arrested persons.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>