Two suspected Indian citizens arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Sensitive institutions claimed to have arrested two suspected Indian citizens during raids conducted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Sadar areas of Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan.



It was revealed that the suspects were residing in Karachi since last eight years who was arrested on a tip off. Police said that the arrested persons were identified as Hassan Ahmed who belongs to Ahmedabad city while other was named as Waseem who belongs to Gujrat state.

Police said that Indian passport and documents were also recovered from possession of the arrested persons.