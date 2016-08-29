 Serena’s top ranking under threat at US Open | Jasarat Newspaper English

Serena’s top ranking under threat at US Open

By Published: Aug 29 2016 7:11 PM
PARIS: Serena Williams retains top spot in the WTA world rankings Monday heading into the US Open with Angelique Kerber snapping at her heals.

The top 10 in the rankings remains unchanged but Kerber, just 190 points behind the American, is hoping to alter that at the last grand slam of the season starting in New York.

Kerber had a chance earlier this month to unseat Williams at the Cincinnati Open but lost in a shock final defeat to Czech Karolina Pliskova.

WTA rankings

  1. Serena Williams (USA) 7,050 pts
  2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 6,860
  3. Garbiqe Muguruza (ESP) 5,830
  4. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 5,705
  5. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,151
  6. Venus Williams (USA) 4,005
  7. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,551
  8. Roberta Vinci (ITA) 3,465
  9. Madison Keys (USA) 3,286
  10. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 3,190
  11. Karolmna Plmskova (CZE) 3,135
  12. Carla Suarez (ESP) 3,100
  13. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 3,100
  14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,905
  15. Timea Bacsinszky (SUI) 2,713 (+1)
  16. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2,580 (-1)
  17. Samantha Stosur (AUS) 2,370
  18. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,195
  19. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2,101 (+4)
  20. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2,054

