Serena’s top ranking under threat at US Open
Published: Aug 29 2016 7:11 PM
PARIS: Serena Williams retains top spot in the WTA world rankings Monday heading into the US Open with Angelique Kerber snapping at her heals.
The top 10 in the rankings remains unchanged but Kerber, just 190 points behind the American, is hoping to alter that at the last grand slam of the season starting in New York.
Kerber had a chance earlier this month to unseat Williams at the Cincinnati Open but lost in a shock final defeat to Czech Karolina Pliskova.
WTA rankings
- Serena Williams (USA) 7,050 pts
- Angelique Kerber (GER) 6,860
- Garbiqe Muguruza (ESP) 5,830
- Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 5,705
- Simona Halep (ROM) 5,151
- Venus Williams (USA) 4,005
- Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,551
- Roberta Vinci (ITA) 3,465
- Madison Keys (USA) 3,286
- Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 3,190
- Karolmna Plmskova (CZE) 3,135
- Carla Suarez (ESP) 3,100
- Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 3,100
- Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,905
- Timea Bacsinszky (SUI) 2,713 (+1)
- Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2,580 (-1)
- Samantha Stosur (AUS) 2,370
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,195
- Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2,101 (+4)
- Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2,054