Serena’s top ranking under threat at US Open

PARIS: Serena Williams retains top spot in the WTA world rankings Monday heading into the US Open with Angelique Kerber snapping at her heals.



The top 10 in the rankings remains unchanged but Kerber, just 190 points behind the American, is hoping to alter that at the last grand slam of the season starting in New York.

Kerber had a chance earlier this month to unseat Williams at the Cincinnati Open but lost in a shock final defeat to Czech Karolina Pliskova.

WTA rankings