RAWALPINDI: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif at General Headquarters (GHQ).



The COAS congratulated Masood Khan on being elected as President of AJK and assured him all possible support in discharge of his duties for the well being of the people of AJK, news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated here.