Over 150 leading Chinese investors attended CPEC summit

ISLAMABAD: Over 150 leading Chinese businessmen and investors from different companies and industries attended the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Summit and Expo held here at Pak-China Friendship Center.



The Summit and Expo was hosted by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform with an aim to highlight the bilateral trade and investment opportunities existing in different sectors of the two economies under the multi-billion dollars projects.

The summit was also aiming at to mark the third anniversary of Joint Coordination Committee meeting and decision on CPEC and to enhance business to business contacts.

About 60 stalls were established in the expo where different Chines and local companies had displayed their products and expertise to showcase their products and services and promote business to business contacts.

In CPEC moot, about 27 chines leading companies operating in energy generation, construction, road and bridge construction had also established their desks to apprise the local businesses about the areas of mutual cooperations.

Leading local businessmen and investors also attended the summit, whereas boards of investment of four provinces also established their desks to apprise the Chines investors about the trade and investment opportunities existing in their respective provinces.

Chines entrepreneurs showed keen interest in investment opportunities existing in different sectors of local economy including power generation, infrastructure development and logistics.

Talking to APP, Representative of Zonenergy Limited, Tommy said that his company was working on the construction of 900 MW solar energy plant.

He informed that the company was operating in solar energy generation and it had generated about 300 MW solar energy which was included in national transmission system.

He said that pro-business policies of the current government had encouraged the investors to invest in different sectors of economy adding that more companies were coming in to invest in Pakistan as the CPEC project has opened huge investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, official of the China Road and Bridge Corporation informed the APP that the company was working on widening and improvement of Korakaram Highway from Khunjrab to Roykot.