Non-bailable arrest warrant of Waseem Akhtar, 12 MQM workers issued

KARACHI: Local court in Karachi on Monday issued non-bailable warrants for more than 12 Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders including Waseem Akhtar and Khawaja Izharul Hassan in a case pertaining to protest outside Chief Minister House over water shortage.



The court of judicial magistrate was hearing the case. During the hearing the judge expressed resentment over the absence of newly-elect Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and granted one-day exemption from the court.

The court has ordered to present the accused in next hearing and directed the officer to complete the investigation as early as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that Waseem Akhtar and Khawaja Izhar are among others who staged a protest against water shortage in Karachi on June 5, 2016.