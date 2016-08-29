 Maradona grounded after passport mix-up | Jasarat Newspaper English

Maradona grounded after passport mix-up

By Published: Aug 29 2016 8:54 PM
Diego-Maradona

BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona was not able to leave Argentina on the weekend because his passport had been reported “stolen”, preventing him from travelling to Dubai, according to his lawyer.

“It’s a very rare occurrence,” said Diego Morla, the double World Cup winner’s lawyer, Diego Morla.

“They told him his passport had been reported as stolen despite Diego holding it in his hands!”

Morla hinted that there must have have been a fake report which triggered the situation.

“Diego is really surprised by this saga, which has strangely happened right after he criticised the government,” said Morla.

