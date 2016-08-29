Liaqat Baloch warns against amendments in blasphemy law

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, on Monday warned the rulers against making any changes in the Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat [blasphemy] law, under foreign pressure as it would create a new conflict between the Muslim majority and the minorities.



Addressing different meetings in the city on Monday, he said that instead of considering any alternation in the law, the federal and the provincial governments should take necessary steps for the implementation of the law.

The JI secretary general welcomed the visit of the Saudi Defense Minister, Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, to the country. He said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were linked together through strong and deep ties. He said that the security of the Haramain Sharifain, was the religious responsibility of the entire Muslim world. He said that the enemies of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had same objectives and were pursuing a joint strategy.

Liaqat Baloch called for building western, eastern and central route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while western route should be constructed on prior basis in accordance with national consensus made for the mega project. He demanded to include Shagar-Yarqand road, which was an old trade route in Northern areas, in the plans of CPEC project.