 Lescott joins AEK Athens | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
CPEC ‘game-changer’ for Pakistan, ‘fate-changer’ for region: PM
        |
JI leader escapes deadly attack in Lower Dir, two policemen killed
        |
Anti-India protests, strike continued in IOK
        |
Jason Gillespie to leave Yorkshire at end of season
        |
Suicide attack kills 18 in Iraq oasis town: officials
        |
Turkey says to target Syrian Kurdish militia’ if no Euphrates retreat
        |
IS claims Aden attack that killed 60: Amaq agency
        |
Russian Olympians visit Moscow’s airbase in Syria
        |
Eurozone stocks ease in early trading
        |
Doha airport brings in passenger tax
        |
Yousaf vows providing optimum facilities to private, govt scheme hujjaj
        |
PMAS-AAUR to establish department of Climate Change
        |
IS claims Aden attack that killed 60: Amaq agency

Lescott joins AEK Athens

By Published: Aug 29 2016 7:08 PM
Joleon-Lescott

ATHENS: Former England defender Joleon Lescott has joined AEK Athens on a two-year contract, the Greek Super League club announced Monday.

Lescott, 34, last season played for Aston Villa but had not played for the Championship side yet this season. The Greek club did not say whether a transfer fee was paid.

“Certainly I want to win trophies with AEK. I’ve done it in the past and want to continue,” said the former Manchester City defender who has 26 England caps.

“It is a great opportunity and challenge for me to be eligible to win titles. I would not be here if I thought it was a risk coming to Greece,” Lescott said.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>