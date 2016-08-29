 Karachi incident was fully planned: DG Rangers Sindh | Jasarat Newspaper English

By Published: Aug 29 2016 5:32 PM
DG-Rangers-at-Jinnah-Hospital

KARACHI: Director-General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Bilal Akbar said that August 22 incident was an organised action as the political workers attacked media houses after inciting of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain. He said a thorough investigation was underway from six accused who were involved in the attack.

Maj. Gen. Bilal Akbar was addressing media during his visit to Jinnah Hospital Karachi here on Monday where he inquired about health of wounded persons of Karachi incident.

He detailed that MQM founder incited workers to attack on media houses while the political workers belonging to MQM labour division gathering inside bank situated between Karachi Press Club (KPC) and office of Ary News channel. He said six persons belonging to MQM labour division were arrested during raids who made some revelations regarding attackers. He added the security forces were conducting raids to arrest other persons who were still at large.

DG Rangers Sindh said that the security agency was handing over the six detainees to police who would be presented before the court. The detained persons spotted many attackers through CCTV footages of the incident. He added that a MQM team was also holding dialogues with federal and provincial government on August 22.

