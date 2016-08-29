JI demands across the board accountability

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has rejected the policy of targeting some groups within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM,) while sparing others and said that the clear discrimination while dealing with groups of a party has created doubts on the intentions of those in the corridors of power.



These was declared by the JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Monday at a crowded press conference, held at JI Karachi headquarters.

He raised the point that how it be possible that people become clear of all charges all at-once when they switch to another group or party from MQM.

“Politics of favoritism would not be tolerated in Karachi. The groups of MQM had ruined the city, now they should not be given a clean chit to operate in Karachi,” he said.

The JI leader further said that cosmetic measures will do nothing in curbing the terrorist elements under umbrellas of political parties. He was of the view that all offices of all parties, particularly of those MQM and PPP built illegally on governmental lands should be erased, however sealing legitimate offices of any party is not fair.

“Mohajir people have become the most oppressed community in Pakistan. Who ever want to label them subjugated or oppressor do so. Individuals have used this communities for their own purposes as per their own agendas,” he said.

Addressing the confused but loyal members of MQM, he invited them to JI and said that his party is the best choice for all those political workers who are not criminal and were used earlier.

“I want you to hold pens not guns, books not chits for extortion, I want you to excel in healthy fields,” he addressed workers of MQM.

The JI leader reiterated his demand of Rs 500 billion special development package for Karachi and said that it is a legitimate demand. He raised the point that when a metro service worth Rs 225 billion could be built in Lahore than why the mass transit system cannot be restored in Karachi.

On the occasion, he announced a membership campaign from September 1, 2016, during which masses would be contacted and party offices would be restored and established, particularly in those areas where the party was unable to operate due to the presence of terrorist elements, working under disguise of political parties.