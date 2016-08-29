 IST to hold its 11th convocation on Aug 31 | Jasarat Newspaper English

IST to hold its 11th convocation on Aug 31

By Published: Aug 29 2016 7:59 PM
Institute-of-Space-Technology-IST-Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Institute of Space Technology (IST) would organize its eleventh convocation on August 31 (Wednesday) to award degrees to the graduates in different disciplines at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

Dr. Atta ur Rahman, Chairman UN Economic Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) Committee on Science Technology and Innovation and former chairman of the HEC is likely to be the chief guest on this occasion.

The degrees would be conferred upon the graduate class of MS students (combined), 11th batch (BE-11) of Undergraduate classes of Aerospace and Electrical Engineering, fifth batch (BE-05) of Undergraduate class of Materials Science & Engineering, first batch (BE-01) of Mechanical Engineering and first batch (BS-01) of Space Science.

Institute of Space Technology (IST) is a Federally Chartered Degree Awarding Institute offering graduate and undergraduate Engineering programs.

