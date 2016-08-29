 Bangladesh to host first Afghan ODI series | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Sirajul Haq demands re-opening of Pak-Afghan friendship gate
        |
CPEC ‘game-changer’ for Pakistan, ‘fate-changer’ for region: PM
        |
JI leader escapes deadly attack in Lower Dir, two policemen killed
        |
Anti-India protests, strike continued in IOK
        |
Jason Gillespie to leave Yorkshire at end of season
        |
Suicide attack kills 18 in Iraq oasis town: officials
        |
Turkey says to target Syrian Kurdish militia’ if no Euphrates retreat
        |
IS claims Aden attack that killed 60: Amaq agency
        |
Russian Olympians visit Moscow’s airbase in Syria
        |
Eurozone stocks ease in early trading
        |
Doha airport brings in passenger tax
        |
Yousaf vows providing optimum facilities to private, govt scheme hujjaj
        |
PMAS-AAUR to establish department of Climate Change
        |
IS claims Aden attack that killed 60: Amaq agency

Bangladesh to host first Afghan ODI series

By Published: Aug 29 2016 8:08 PM
Bangladesh-vs-Afghanistan-series

DHAKA: Bangladesh will host their first one-day international series against Afghanistan in late September in preparation for the arrival of the England team, according to the president of their cricket board.

Nazmul Hassan said that the Afghan team, who are based in India, had agreed to play three ODIs at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on September 25, 28 and 30.

“Our senior players recommended the series. So we invited Afghanistan to play against us,” Hassan told reporters late Sunday.

The matches will be the first ODIs hosted by Bangladesh since last year when they won series against Pakistan, India, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have never played a bilateral series in any format but they have played each other in tournaments, including last year’s World Cup when Bangladesh cruised to a 105-run victory in Canberra.

England are due to arrive in Bangladesh on September 30 for three ODIs and two Test matches despite concerns over security.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>