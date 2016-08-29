Bangladesh to host first Afghan ODI series

DHAKA: Bangladesh will host their first one-day international series against Afghanistan in late September in preparation for the arrival of the England team, according to the president of their cricket board.



Nazmul Hassan said that the Afghan team, who are based in India, had agreed to play three ODIs at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on September 25, 28 and 30.

“Our senior players recommended the series. So we invited Afghanistan to play against us,” Hassan told reporters late Sunday.

The matches will be the first ODIs hosted by Bangladesh since last year when they won series against Pakistan, India, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have never played a bilateral series in any format but they have played each other in tournaments, including last year’s World Cup when Bangladesh cruised to a 105-run victory in Canberra.

England are due to arrive in Bangladesh on September 30 for three ODIs and two Test matches despite concerns over security.