World’s oldest human being discovered in Indonesia.

Indonesia: An Indonesian man who has emerged as the world’s oldest at an incredible 145 years has revealed he is ready to die.



Documents recognised by Indonesian officials show Mbah Gotho is 145 and was born on December 31, 1870. If his documentation is authentic, it would make him the oldest human on earth a title currently held by by French centenarian Jeanne Calment, who was 122 when she died. But if the documents cannot be independently verified, Mr Gotho will not go down in the record books.

During an interview with a regional news network, he revealed that he wants to die. For the past three months he has needed to be bathed and spoon-fed, and is becoming increasingly frail. When asked the secret to a long life, he replied, “The recipe is just patience.”

Gotho said he began preparing for his death in 1992, even having a gravestone made, but 24 years later he is still alive. He has now outlived all ten of his siblings, his four wives and his children.

There are a number of people who claim to have broken Jeanne Calment’s record, such as Nigerian James Olofintuyi, who claims to be 171, and Dhaqabo Ebba from Ethiopia, who claims to be 163, but just like Mr Gotho, without verifiable documents they cannot be given her title.