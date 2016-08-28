Shehbaz returns after 3-day successful visit to Turkey

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday returned home after a three-day successful visit to Turkey.



Speaking on his return from Turkey, the chief minister said the warm-welcome accorded to him there, was an expression of love by the Government and people of Turkey with Pakistan and its people.

He said relations between the two countries would enhance due to his visit to Turkey, which was very useful.

Shehbaz Sharif said useful meetings had been held with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Bin Ali Yildirim, Turk leadership and investors during his visit to Turkey. He said the Housing Development Administration Turkey (TOKI) had expressed interest in the construction of low-cost houses in Pakistan.

He said the Turkish government had assured full cooperation for further improvement in the health sector and new avenues of cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan had opened as a result of his visit.

He said assurance of cooperation by President Erdogan in every sector was welcomed. The credit of foiling coup attempt in the country went to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey. The coup’s failure was the success of public service of President Erdogan, he added.

The Chief Minister said the struggle made by the people of Turkey for saving democracy would be written in golden words.

Shehbaz Sharif said he visited Turkey on the special invitation of President Erdogan.